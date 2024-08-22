Courtois makes tough decision and leaves strong message: “I decided not to return”

Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut CourtoisOn Thursday, he surprised everyone by announcing his resignation from coaching the Belgian national team, as he mentioned his current coach.
The Belgian goalkeeper says he will not be part of the Red Devils’ squad again as long as Italian Domenico Tedesco remains on the bench.
“Unfortunately, as a result of what happened with the coach and after much thought, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his supervision,” he added. “In this regard, I accept my share of responsibility. However, looking to the future, my lack of trust in him will not contribute to maintaining the necessary friendly climate.”
Courtois He stressed that he felt “proud” to have defended the Belgian shirt on the pitch, and pointed out that “even in his wildest dreams he did not imagine that he would be able to do it more than 100 times.”
We must remember that the goalkeeper real madrid He missed Euro 2024 to complete his recovery from his cruciate ligament tear in the best possible way.
However, the conflict between Courtois The Belgian coach’s training dates back to June 2023, after the Italian took over the national team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Before the start of the Euro 2024Courtois started against Austria in the Euro qualifier, but Tedesco decided not to captain that match. He later left the national team’s training camp due to discomfort in his knee.
The Belgian confirmed that the Belgian Football Association “accepts” his position and the reasons that led him to take the decision, which he described as “painful but coherent.”
Full statement from Courtois
“I want to address the fans of Belgium and our national team.
I feel immense love and pride to represent my country on the pitch, as every one of you who cheer for the Red Devils knows. I feel honoured to have been given the honour of wearing the national jersey. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be able to do it more than 100 times.”
Unfortunately, after what happened with the coach and after much consideration, I have decided not to return to the Belgium national team under his supervision. In this regard, I accept my share of responsibility. However, looking to the future, my lack of confidence in him will not help to maintain the necessary friendly atmosphere. The Federation, with whom I have had several discussions, accepts my position and the reasons that have led me to this painful but coherent decision. I am sorry to disappoint some fans, but I am convinced that this is the best course of action for Belgium, as it closes the debate and allows the team to concentrate on achieving its objectives.
Thank you for your unwavering support, love and understanding.”
