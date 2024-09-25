September 25, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Council of Europe urges lifting of Galician veto on science teaching

Council of Europe urges lifting of Galician veto on science teaching

Zera Pearson September 25, 2024 2 min read

he Council of Europe Urges to “remove restrictions” that prevent Use of Galician as a language of instruction Scientific topicsThis came in its latest report on compliance with the European Charter for Regional and Minority Languages ​​in Spain, in which it makes some recommendations to the authorities so that the languages ​​of the different regions are promoted and protected.

This is one of the “Recommendations for Immediate Action” included by the Council of Europe, which urges the use of Galician in science teaching. This recommendation refers to what was dictated in the call The Multilingual Decree approved by Xunta in 2010, Which states that “the subjects of social sciences, geography, history, natural sciences, biology and geology will be taught in Galician, and mathematics, technology, physics and chemistry in Spanish.”

Among its recommendations for immediate action, the Council of Europe also includes: “Ensuring the use of the Galician language in social and health care centres” And that speakers can “interact in Galician with local state administration bodies”, as well as “ensure that legislation guarantees that courts can conduct criminal, civil and administrative proceedings in Galician at the request of one of the parties”.

Furthermore, in the educational field, the report also recommends: “ZEnsures Availability of teaching in Galician at all appropriate levels”, as well as which has “a Proportional presence in pre-school education.” Also “Development of teaching materials in Galician for technical and vocational education.”

In this regard, Royal Galician Academy Share a statement echoing the study. “And urges the Galician authorities to implement the recommendations by taking immediate action.” A line repeatedly demanded by RAG, or a document that has just been revealed Claim about Gallego“Among other measures, removing restrictions that prevent the use of the country’s language as a medium in scientific subjects and ensuring that teaching in Galician is available at all levels,” Refers to the institution.

See also  45% of deaths are linked to climate change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Job Satisfaction and Well-Being Increased with These Simple Lifestyle Changes
2 min read

Job Satisfaction and Well-Being Increased with These Simple Lifestyle Changes

September 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
Science, Gender and Region > UCT
2 min read

Science, Gender and Region > UCT

September 24, 2024 Zera Pearson
A revolutionary comprehensive wellness program for women over 40. Asturias Mundial
2 min read

A revolutionary comprehensive wellness program for women over 40. Asturias Mundial

September 24, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Abinader removes national symbols
2 min read

Abinader removes national symbols

September 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward
US Navy resupply ship damaged during Middle East operation, official says
2 min read

US Navy resupply ship damaged during Middle East operation, official says

September 25, 2024 Winston Hale
Carrying Liquids at the Airport with a Liquid Limit: Say Goodbye to the Ban on Carrying Liquids on Planes: So You Can Travel Now
2 min read

Carrying Liquids at the Airport with a Liquid Limit: Say Goodbye to the Ban on Carrying Liquids on Planes: So You Can Travel Now

September 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
How are the votes going at La Casa de los Famosos México today, September 24?
2 min read

How are the votes going at La Casa de los Famosos México today, September 24?

September 25, 2024 Lane Skeldon