Council of Europe urges lifting of Galician veto on science teaching

he Council of Europe Urges to “remove restrictions” that prevent Use of Galician as a language of instruction Scientific topicsThis came in its latest report on compliance with the European Charter for Regional and Minority Languages ​​in Spain, in which it makes some recommendations to the authorities so that the languages ​​of the different regions are promoted and protected.

This is one of the “Recommendations for Immediate Action” included by the Council of Europe, which urges the use of Galician in science teaching. This recommendation refers to what was dictated in the call The Multilingual Decree approved by Xunta in 2010, Which states that “the subjects of social sciences, geography, history, natural sciences, biology and geology will be taught in Galician, and mathematics, technology, physics and chemistry in Spanish.”

Among its recommendations for immediate action, the Council of Europe also includes: “Ensuring the use of the Galician language in social and health care centres” And that speakers can “interact in Galician with local state administration bodies”, as well as “ensure that legislation guarantees that courts can conduct criminal, civil and administrative proceedings in Galician at the request of one of the parties”.

Furthermore, in the educational field, the report also recommends: “ZEnsures Availability of teaching in Galician at all appropriate levels”, as well as which has “a Proportional presence in pre-school education.” Also “Development of teaching materials in Galician for technical and vocational education.”

In this regard, Royal Galician Academy Share a statement echoing the study. “And urges the Galician authorities to implement the recommendations by taking immediate action.” A line repeatedly demanded by RAG, or a document that has just been revealed Claim about Gallego“Among other measures, removing restrictions that prevent the use of the country’s language as a medium in scientific subjects and ensuring that teaching in Galician is available at all levels,” Refers to the institution.