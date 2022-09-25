Could Cuban comedian Luis Silva and family be in Miami?

In the last few hours, some independent media reported that the Cuban comedian Luis Silva, in the comedy series “Vivir del Cuento” on Cuban television, has arrived in Miami of Bonfilo. According to these media, Silva did not arrive alone as he arrived at the Miami airport with his wife and two children.

Immediately, many users questioned us about it. It’s true that Silva’s arrival could not be confirmed and the comedian’s social media accounts have nothing new to confirm or deny the news.

According to this media outlet, Silva arrived in Miami this Saturday morning on an American Airlines flight with his family. In this report, the source that allegedly confirmed Silva’s visit could not say whether it was a retirement trip or whether the comedian was coming to settle permanently in the city, as did his other colleagues from “Vivir del Cuento”, Omar Franco or Andy Vazquez.

“There are few comedians in Cuba every day, but, you are the best, it’s nice to see how Cubans follow you every Monday so that you make us laugh out loud with your events in your program, it’s very original and at least when we laugh we forget the bad times and darkness. It makes us It’s the ultimate stress reliever,” one user recently told a comedian.

Luis Silva, Recent Releases on the Network

On September 14, Silva celebrated another anniversary of “Vivir del Cuento” with a message on his Facebook account. “Living the story is 14 years old. Congratulations to all who passed and contributed to this program that brought so much joy to the Cuban people wherever they are,” said the Cuban actor and presenter.

Silva spared no one, tagging two former members who are now in the United States. They are Andy Vasquez (Facundo Correcto) and Omar Franco (Ruperto).