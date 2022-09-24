Abinader says the border has biometric authentication devices with data from Haitian gangs

SANTO DOMINGO, DR.

It is not public opinion whether President Louis Abinader discussed the Haiti issue with the US Vice President during his trip to Washington on September 15. He confirmed the information in an interview with journalist Alicia Ortega.

“The topic was touched on in both cases” Abinador said when asked if Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had talked about the Haitian issue.

“The truth is, they’re confused, and I would say they need a road map to see how it helps Haiti. The international community is going to say they feel all the efforts they’ve made. What has been done in recent decades has failed in Haiti“, I keep saying.

Abinader also explained that with the US Vice President, food security agreements, energy security and measures to address the economic crisis were discussed. Signed at the Summit of the Americas.

In a meeting with Kamala, besides him, from Guyana, Desi Bouterse, Prime Minister of Barbados and President of Suriname, “spoke of the seriousness of Haiti”.

He said that both the representative of Barbados and the President of Guyana had accompanied him to the Organization of American States (OAS) to support Haiti in its statement.

“What do they know about foreign relations, this is practically unprecedented, because there were conflicts between Caricom and the Dominican Republic on the Haitian issue, while we already have the same idea that there should be a special force to pacify that country. ,” he said.

however, Abinatar said that building a wall was not discussed during their conversation The Dominican government is building on the border with Haiti.

Asked if the Dominican Republic was prepared for any attack by Haitian gangs, the government said it was “Fully Ready” And it has biometric authentication of all Haitian gang members, preventing them from entering national borders.

“We have the name, number and biometric and facial recognition of every member of this gang so that they cannot enter the national territory,” he said.

He also informed that the border has been strengthened Biometric authentication with data of all lHaitian gang members.