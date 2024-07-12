Costco Hiring: Florida Branches Need Employees to Work in Its 33 Stores | USA 2024 | USA Job Exchange | North Port Job | Biscaytal

July 12, 2024

Zera Pearson July 12, 2024 1 min read

Costco Continues to expand in United State With 33 stores recently opened in FloridaAs a result, they are urgently looking for employees to fill various positions, offering salaries that may reach $30 per hour.

From which Official WebsiteThis supermarket chain has posted all available job vacancies, especially highlighting the position of cashier, with a salary of $30 per hourThe positions offered are full-time and applicants must fulfill the following responsibilities:

  • Processing customer requests.
  • consumption collection
  • Providing service to Costco customers
  • Performs cleaning and closing duties as necessary.

Video Credit: YouTube | @Dani Royce 777

Other benefits offered by this job opportunity are health insurance, dental insurance, paid vacation, and basic employee assistance. “Costco’s success depends on the well-being of employees in all areas of our company. Our operating practices, benefits and paid leave policies recognize and reward employees for their ongoing contributions to our culture and success. We are committed to providing our employees with rewarding challenges and ample opportunities for personal and professional growth.”They explain.

Where are the new Costco stores that have already opened in Florida?

  • Riverbank, CA: 2015 Claribel Rd.
  • North Porth, FL: 11700 Mezzo Drive
  • Covington, LA: 4001 Pinnacle PKWY
  • Chaska, Minnesota: 2 Oakridge D
  • Northwest Omaha, NV: 17701 Evans Street
  • Mount Juliet, Tennessee: 100 Legacy Point Blvd.
  • Richmond, TX: 11125 W Grand PKWY S
  • Tomball, TX: 27000 Tomball PKWY
  • Ridgefield, WA: 519 North 56th Place

