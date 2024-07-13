Costco has announced changes to its US memberships and it will affect your money.

Soon, Costco customers in Miami and across the United States will have to pay more for their membership in the popular department store chain, whose prices have traditionally been one of its biggest draws.

By Michael Gonzalez | New Herald

This increase is the first in seven years and was announced this week by the company itself, which has a presence in several countries, including cities in Europe and Asia.

The change also coincides with Costco’s profit increase this year compared to the previous year. But then… why did they increase the membership fee? Will they increase it by much?

These are the changes at Costco in the United States

The department store chain announced Wednesday that annual pricing will now cost $65, down from $60 previously, for Gold Stars in the U.S. and Canada, as well as additional business and corporate members.

As for the Executive membership, the plan has increased from $120 to $130, while the bonus limit will increase from $1,000 to $1,250.

This is the first time Costco has raised its membership fees since 2017. The company, which currently operates about 900 stores, said the fee changes will take effect on Sept. 1, 2024, affecting about 52 million members.

Read more from New Herald