June 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Controversy over a woman who raffled off a trip to eat hot dogs among her suitors: the ticket was 20,000 pounds

Controversy over a woman who raffled off a trip to eat hot dogs among her suitors: the ticket was 20,000 pounds

Zera Pearson June 20, 2024 2 min read

Pledge? A woman took advantage of the number of messages she received from people wanting to go out with her on a date, and she invited her suitors to go out to eat hot dogs. The reason for the withdrawal is the payment of several traffic violations against you.

What is known?

Through social networks, Jesica Portillo uploaded a video in which she explained the withdrawals she is making to cover her debts. The woman revealed that the prize was to go with her on a picnic to eat hot dogs, pick up the winner and leave him at her house.

The dynamic consists of purchasing a ticket for Worth 20,000 pesos Choose a number between 00 and 99.

According to their Instagram stories, the draw will take place on July 15 and the results of Chontico Millonario Noche, a regional chance in Valle del Cauca, will be played.

Portillo has been criticized for her entrepreneurship. In her own words, several users asked her who she would date.

“I’m going to drag myself out for a salchipapa (…) Many people ask, who are you? My people, look how many messages I receive from people asking me out,” he said in the footage.

He explained that the reason for the withdrawal was to cover several traffic violations he had incurred The total is three million pesos. She said she couldn’t renew her driver’s permit until she paid in full.

He also explained that one of his followers bought five tickets from him. “Jose, thank you, but the message is that he is in New Jersey and is still buying it for me.”

See also  These are the stores in the US that have started charging fees for product returns

The issue spread on social media, and the footage garnered more than three thousand likes and hundreds of comments. While some defended her participation, others rejected this type of behavior and described it as “opportunistic.”

More news in EL TIEMPO

Camila Sanchez Fajardo

Edit the digital range

the time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Clarifying the position on the Vanderbilt Residences project justice

June 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Beware of “spoofing”: a new fraudulent practice that challenges banking security

June 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Florida: Bank of America to close its branches in the state as of June 2024, list of closed offices | United States | Complete list

June 19, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Controversy over a woman who raffled off a trip to eat hot dogs among her suitors: the ticket was 20,000 pounds

June 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Photo: Patricia Corsino appears as a mutant again | land escape

June 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Identifying the origin of cancer using artificial intelligence, a major advance in medicine

June 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Nolan Arenado received a ball at 94 mph (+ video)

June 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis