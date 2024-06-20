Controversy over a woman who raffled off a trip to eat hot dogs among her suitors: the ticket was 20,000 pounds

Pledge? A woman took advantage of the number of messages she received from people wanting to go out with her on a date, and she invited her suitors to go out to eat hot dogs. The reason for the withdrawal is the payment of several traffic violations against you.

Through social networks, Jesica Portillo uploaded a video in which she explained the withdrawals she is making to cover her debts. The woman revealed that the prize was to go with her on a picnic to eat hot dogs, pick up the winner and leave him at her house.

The dynamic consists of purchasing a ticket for Worth 20,000 pesos Choose a number between 00 and 99.

According to their Instagram stories, the draw will take place on July 15 and the results of Chontico Millonario Noche, a regional chance in Valle del Cauca, will be played.

Portillo has been criticized for her entrepreneurship. In her own words, several users asked her who she would date.

“I’m going to drag myself out for a salchipapa (…) Many people ask, who are you? My people, look how many messages I receive from people asking me out,” he said in the footage.

He explained that the reason for the withdrawal was to cover several traffic violations he had incurred The total is three million pesos. She said she couldn’t renew her driver’s permit until she paid in full.

He also explained that one of his followers bought five tickets from him. “Jose, thank you, but the message is that he is in New Jersey and is still buying it for me.”

The issue spread on social media, and the footage garnered more than three thousand likes and hundreds of comments. While some defended her participation, others rejected this type of behavior and described it as “opportunistic.”

