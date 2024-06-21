Controversy over a project proposing to renounce Cuban citizenship

The recent draft law on foreigners and immigration in Cuba, which was presented in the official press and is currently being discussed in the Cuban Parliament, has sparked a storm of controversy both on the island and among the Cuban diaspora in Miami.

One of the most controversial provisions is the one that allows Cubans to renounce their citizenship. In Miami, many view this measure as a regime tactic. “Whoever returns to Cuba is crazy,” commented one interviewee, demonstrating a deep distrust of the Cuban government’s intentions.

Critics of the law believe that this proposal reflects the political will of the regime that seeks to control Cubans abroad and benefit from them economically, considering it “unnatural” legislation and a violation of human rights.

Among the specific provisions, Article 56 of Title V stands out, which stipulates that Cubans who renounce their nationality may return to the island with a foreign passport and upon request for a visa. This condition makes these individuals “immigrants of another nationality” and subject to Cuba’s aliens regulations.

Data on Cuban migration to the United States indicates that since 2017, more than 1.2 million Cubans have immigrated to this country. So far this year alone, nearly 100,000 Cubans have entered CBP custody, in many cases illegally. In addition, since January 2023, more than 100,000 Cubans have entered parole on humanitarian grounds.

Despite these alarming numbers for the Cuban regime, which seeks to encourage the return of Cubans abroad, the law makes clear that entry and exit from Cuban territory will be subject to permits based on the individual’s political position and other national security criteria. .

In sum, the draft Cuban immigration and immigration law continues to generate divisions and debates on and outside the island, reflecting the complexities and tensions of Cuban immigration policy in a context of change and significant economic challenges.