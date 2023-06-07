June 7, 2023

CONCYTEQ holds the 2023 Querétaro Prize for Science, Technology and Innovation – Códice Informativo – Data-driven stories

With the aim of recognizing scientific and technological work in the field of innovation, as well as contributing to growth and development, Director General of the Council of Science and Technology of the State of Querétaro (CONCYTEQ), Enrique Rabel García, Invites educational institutions, research centers and scientific organizations to participate in the Querétaro Prize for Science, Technology and Innovation for the year 2023.

In this sense, he added, 820,000 pesos have been allocated, distributed in three categories:

1.- Applied robotics developed at the undergraduate level.

2.- Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) (for short in English, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) developed by the secondary level.

3.- Technological product for graduate students and/or researcher.

The deadline for receiving projects is June 30th for the Robotics and Women STEM categories, While it will be September 29 for science product projects, For more information you can refer to the Call Rules on the www.concyteq.edu.mx page

Explain that 26 scholarships of 10,000 pesos will be awarded in the robotics category, while for STEM women, there will be 100 scholarships of 3,000 pesos for each team of three to five members.For postgraduate studies, the first three places will be awarded: the first place with 150,000 pesos, the second with 70,000 pesos, the third with 40,000 pesos, while the fourth and fifth places will receive a diploma.

Enrique Rabel García highlighted that the advocacy is carried out in cooperation with the Electoral Institute of the State of Querétaro. the National School of Postgraduate Studies on the campus of UNAM Juriquela; SC electrochemical research and technology development center; the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the Autonomous University of Querétaro; The Polytechnic University of Santa Rosa Jauregui, and the Technological University of San Juan del Rio, are members of the organizing committee.

