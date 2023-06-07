How many doctors do I specialize in? Health presents its data

he Ministry of Health It updated the total number of health workers included in its statistics portal. According to published figures, in the most recent updated year, corresponding to 2021, the total number of Hospital doctors It is 99718. And in detail according to the 28 specializations covered by the Ministry, skin diseases, MIR star, notes 1455 specialists in hospital centers in the country. While the largest department with 10,794 physicians is the emergency department, whose specialty is currently still in its infancy.

Medical staff data National Health System In these 28 disciplines are of great importance to health because they serve as the basis for the implementation Occupational needs assessment for the coming years. For this, the total number of Planned retirements and the number of professionals who will finish their work house in the next years.

The “x-rays” of the National Health System show a few are too many specialties, with a total number of physicians exceeding 7,000 specialists. This is the situation Anesthesia and rehabilitation Which, according to the Ministry’s data, is located in the second with more professionals in the hospitals of the national territory. In total, in 2021, it added 7,378 physicians. Meanwhile, on the other side of the table are eight fewer specialties, including five surgical specialties.

Specialties with most SNS doctors

Located at the top of the table, with numbers between 5,000 and 6,000 professionals, are the majors Orthopedics and Traumatology (5,130), Women disease (5.129) and Internal Medicine (5,530). while, Psychiatry (4,857), Pediatrics (4,752) and general surgery (4,235) are rated with more than 4,000 specialists without reaching 5,000.

With fewer doctors located in the middle of the table, specialties ophthalmology (3,303), Intensive Medicine (3,181), Cardiology (3,059), Digestive (2,745), Neurology (2,326), Otolaryngology (2,008), Urology (2,001), Oncology (1,990), Pulmonology (1,855), Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (1,757), dermatology (1,455) and endocrinology (1,275). Total number of professionals over 1000 in 2021.

Specialties with fewer SNS doctors

The total number of physicians is less than 1,000 specialists in some specialties within the national territory. Vascular Medicine (775), Geriatrics (899) and Neurosurgery (663) a sample of this. In addition, the surgical Plastic surgery (575), oral and maxillofacial surgery (543), pediatric surgery (408), cardiac surgery (371), and thoracic surgery (317) rank last in this ranking of hospital specialists for the year 2021.

Total doctors in hospitals in Spain in 2021

According to the figures contained in the statistical portal of healththe total number of doctors who worked in Spain in 2021 in hospitals National Health Systemin private and public centers, nearly 100,000 professionals, registering a total of 99,718. The data reflects a rate of 2.11 the doctors per 1000 residents this year in the national territory.

In the past decade, the number of Hospital doctors The number of specialist specialists increased by 16,426, from 83,292 in 2011 to 99,718 in 2021.