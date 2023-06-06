June 7, 2023

Artificial intelligence like medicine and nuclear power should be regulated by Cointelegraph

© Reuters. UK Labor MP: Artificial intelligence should be regulated like medicine and nuclear energy

According to a representative of Britain’s largest opposition political party, developers working in the field of artificial intelligence should be licensed and regulated in a similar way to the pharmaceutical, medical and nuclear industries.

Lucy Powell, UK Labor MP, told the Guardian on June 5 that companies such as OpenAI and Google (NASDAQ:), which have created AI models, should “get a license to build them,” adding:

“What really worries me is the lack of regulation of large language models that can then be applied to the whole gamut of AI tools, whether they regulate how they are built, how they are managed, or how they are controlled.”

Powell, the Labor Party spokeswoman and secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, argued behind the scenes that regulating the development of certain technologies was a better option than banning them, as the European Union has done with facial recognition. tools.

