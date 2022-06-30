The Azerbaijani scientist was elected a member of the International Academy of Sciences

Baku, June 30, AZERTAC

The General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Department of the International Academy of Sciences – International Academy of Sciences (IAS) held a meeting on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the International Academy of Sciences.

The President of the International Academy of Sciences, Professor Walter Kofler (Austria), gave a comprehensive report and heard the opening speech of the Honorary President of the Department of Azerbaijan of the International Academy of Sciences, Academician Ziyad Smadzadeh. Head of the Azerbaijan Department of the International Academy of Sciences, Professor Elchin Khalilov, presented the organization’s report, AZERTAC reports.

Subsequently, the book “Science Without Borders. Scientific Reports” was presented in honor of the 20th anniversary of the IAS department in Azerbaijan, and full IAS members and corresponding members were elected.

Emil Nasirli, editor-in-chief of the magazine “My Azerbaijan”, honorary professor at Moscow State University for Humanities and Economics, was elected a member of the IAS by a majority of votes.

He also received the gold badge from the International Academy of Sciences.

During the session, Emil Nasirli shared with the participants his interesting views on the rationality of basic research conducted by domestic and foreign scientists represented in IAS in Azerbaijani research institutions and universities, providing for the application of the results of its activity in social, economic and other fields. areas, preservation and development of the scientific and technical potential of Azerbaijan, rational use of this potential to ensure public health and environmental safety

Emile Nasirli thanked the IAS Presidium for his election as a member of the International Academy of Sciences.

IAS President Professor Walter Kofler presented new IAS members with gold certificates and badges, and presented IAS certificates and awards to organizations and a number of eminent scholars who have contributed to the development of innovative science and technology.

In the end, elections to the presidential bodies of the Azerbaijani section of the IAS were held. Professor Ilchin Khalilov was re-elected Head of the Department of IAS in Azerbaijan.