Computer Science Learning Promoted – El Sol de Tlaxcala

At Tlaxcala, the process began with selecting students who were able to solve social problems through logic and the use of computers.the best of them will have the opportunity to merge The selective country that will represent the state in the 28th edition of the Mexican Computer Olympiad.

this year, The selection process will take place at the Faculty of Basic Sciences, Engineering and Technology of the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx), where It will meet young people who have skills in programming and technological developmentBecause this is the goal of the National Olympiad: to promote computer science learning.

According to the summons issued, Mexican high school students may participate, who during the process will be prepared to perform well in competition.

Interested Tlaxcalans have until March 6 to register and find a place in the group that will make up the Tlaxcala delegation.which will consist of the four best finalists.

Participants will take a math logical exam on March 9 and take a course What will be taught From March 11th to June 24th; while The selective competition will be at the state stage on June 30th.

Among the requirements, They must have been born after July 1, 2004, during the school years comprising 2020 to 2023 They must be in their first, second, third, or fourth semester of high school, or the equivalent.

In addition, they will have to Register digitally by scanning the QR code available on the faculty page of UATx.

On the call they decided to get it More information about the state processThose interested can write to e-mail [email protected]

Participates in organizing the state stage of the Mexican Computer Olympiad he Cecyte, Dgeti, Cobat, and UATx.