Colombian girls will travel to the United States and speak with a Nobel laureate

Minister Arturo Luna announced a STEM program for girls. @arturolunat / twitter.

he Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Announced the “MISSION MIT-HARVARD 2023” competition, a program in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, the winners, 10 Colombian girls, will travel to the United States to visit electronic research laboratories and debate with a prize Nobel Prize in Physics From 2001.

Applications can be submitted until March 15, 2023. The initiative seeks to foster interest in STEM fields among girls and adolescent girls (Yanbu), for its English abbreviation.

The ministry stated that it is an academic immersion program aimed at young researchers between the ages of 14 and 16 Public schools and belonging to ethnic communities associated with the Ondas program for that portfolio. The program also provides for the connection of two teachers, associated with the Ondas Program, who will be involved as teachers of the students, in the development of the journey.

Among the benefits granted to the winners: financial support to cover the costs of accommodation, transportation, food, insurance, administrative procedures, and others.

Recipients will learn about the science and technology centers in Boston, located at Harvard and MIT universities, and will also participate in a conversation, where Wolfgang Ketterle, award winner Nobel Prize in Physics 2001, as well as Colombian scholars abroad.

“This time the girls will be able to learn how to improve their research skills. In addition, they will learn about advanced science, technology and innovation, and they will have the opportunity of a lifetime to advance their knowledge, so stay tuned and I invite you to participate,” explained Arturo Luna, Head of Science Group.

The program was run by the Deputy Minister of Talents and the Social Acquisition of Knowledge, Yesenia Olya, who developed working sessions with these universities last December. @arturolunat / twitter.

The trip will last one week, in May 2023, and its purpose is to create support networks with expats. Colombian scientists in the United States and to promote knowledge in marginalized communities in the country.

Among the requirements that contestants must meet are:

BE BETWEEN 14 AND 16 YEARS OF AGE AT THE TIME OF DEVELOPMENT OF THE MIT-HARVARD 2023 MISSION.

Be a beneficiary of the Ondas Minciencias Program during the years 2021 and/or 2022, be a Colombian citizen.

Belonging to an ethnic community (Indigenous, Black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal or Palenquera).

Have a GPA equal to or greater than 4.0/5.0 by 2022, in subjects related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, for its English abbreviation) or in Pedagogy (in the case of mainstream schools).

The applicant must have developed a research project for the Ondas Program on topics related to STEM fields or education.

It is not required that applicants have knowledge (verbal and written) of the English language.

Fill out the form available on the Ministry’s website.

In the case of teachers, the following requirements must be met: