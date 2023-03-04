March 4, 2023

4 foods that can make you feel depressed (and which you wouldn’t expect)

March 4, 2023

How many times have we heard “we are what we eat”?Not only is eating a healthy, balanced diet key to being physically healthy, but it also plays an essential role in how we feel and in our state of mind.

this means that, Depending on how we eat and what foods we include in our diet, we can feel more or less encouraged.. The reason for this is found in food components and nutrients.

And it is that while there are some foods that make us feel good and can generate serotonin (a neurotransmitter that generates well-being) or dopamine (provides a feeling of relaxation), others are They can shut down their production and make us feel depressed Or in a worse mood.

Precisely so that you choose what you eat well and so that a bad diet does not spoil your mood. Next, we selected four types of Foods that are very common in supermarkets and whose ingredients have been linked to depressive states. Take note.

1- Processed foods

Processed foods are at our fingertips in all the supermarkets, but they are not the kind of food that we should be consuming. In fact, preservatives and chemicals that are not good for our health are often used in the manufacturing process, especially if they are consumed in excess.

In addition to the fact that they are, for the most part, foods that lack essential nutrients and contain a higher number of calories. They increase the risk of suffering from depression and in terms of harmful chemicals, and can lead to infections and cardiovascular disease.

2- Foods that are high in saturated fat

Something similar happens with foods that contain A large percentage of saturated fatLike those fried products. In fact, according to a study from the University of Montreal Hospital, foods high in these fats favor the development of depressive behaviors.

3 – Industrial sweeteners

according to Studies conducted by specialists from the United StatesAnd Artificial sweeteners depress the nervous systemBecause it stops the production of serotonin and dopamine in the body. This is precisely why it can make us feel anxious or sad.

4 – Dairy

Despite the fact that dairy products are good for health, especially if the fat is controlled, choose those that are skimmed or semi-skimmed; the present saturated fats In them, especially in some products that are high in fat such as spreadable cheese and some desserts or yoghurts, they can be linked to symptoms of depression, among other things.

The best foods to improve your mood

So what is the key to lifting our spirits and ensuring a diet that provides us with health and well-being? Nothing is better than daily physical exercise and combining it with a balanced diet and a healthy diet.

In addition, it is important not to have a shortage of foods that stimulate serotonin production such as tryptophan (found in bananas, pineapples, avocados, prunes …), foods rich in folic acid (peanuts, green leafy vegetables, whole grain cereals …) rich in magnesium (chocolate dark, molluscs, sunflower seeds, chard, almonds …) or foods rich in omega 3 (blue fish, shellfish, egg yolks, almonds, walnuts …).

