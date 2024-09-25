Colombian youth warns migrants

Colombian content creator Juan Giraldo is from Medellin, but Lives in Boston, USA. He has over a million followers on TikTok and shares with his fans what his life is like in the North American country.

He recently posted a video on advice for people considering moving to the North American country and for those already there. “Don’t believe that by coming here to live or work in the United States you will achieve the American dream,” he warned.

The young man said many people thought they would become “instant millionaires” by being there. However, he pointed out that the country only offered one chance to succeed. “If that were true, everyone here would be rich.”He added.

What advice do you have for young Colombians in the United States?

Geraldo Suggest starting to get credit life“Learning how to get a loan in the US opens doors for you. The purchasing power in this country is so great that any sane person, 23 or 25 years old, can actually buy a house, and they give them a home loan,” the TikToker said.

The next piece of advice he gave was about the importance of: Learn at least the basics of English. Before arriving in the country. Al-Bisa said this was the recommendation he would have liked to implement, as he ignored it and thought he could learn the language while already in the North American country.

Then he commented that it was necessary. Learn how to live with loneliness“I haven’t learned yet. It’s a bit sad because, for example, I come from a Colombian culture where everyone is happy and everyone is a family, and I have to come here and get used to always being alone,” he said.

“I’m telling you this advice that I give you personally. It’s stuff I’ve been through, it’s stuff I’ve been through. As they say, Everything in life must be learned.“He ended his video.

The young man’s post went viral on social media, garnering more than 560,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes. Many thanked us for the suggestions and others shared similar stories in the comments section.

“Loneliness is the only enemy”, “It was hard for me too and now it is normal and I live happily”, “Learn English and art whatever it is, carpentry, plumbing, construction, hairdressing, nails, anything” and some of the reactions were: “Thank you, the hardest thing is loneliness in this country”.

