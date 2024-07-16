Colombian artist sparks controversy with Argentine fan Maluma

07-15-2024



Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia There were many artists from the coffee growing country as spectators. In addition to the presence of Karol G and Shakira Officials responsible for singing the Colombian anthem and animating the halftime show, respectively, in the stands of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where they were seen Sebastian Yatra, Juanes, Fed Other musicians are cheering for their choice. Among them is the urban singer Blessd, who in the previous work was involved in a shameful act with an Argentine fan.

Congrats! He was in one of the boxes with other teammates such as Maluma and Ryan Castro. Also noticed was Daniel Muñoz, who was unable to play the decisive match after being sent off in the semi-final against Uruguay.

Before the ball started rolling, the Colombian group focused on the stadium’s giant screens. The images showed them dancing while the rest of the party joined in with the screams. In the middle of it, an Argentinian fan who was in the stands below his place lifted his Albiceleste shirt and Messi’s number 10 was seen on camera.

In this case, Mubarak acted inappropriately. The singer tried to grab the shirt that was placed in front of him, so he grabbed it and shook it. However, the Argentine fan held on to the shirt and prevented him from taking it from him. However, in the movement, he crashed into the wall. The sequence was captured in videos that spread on social media.

This was not the only controversial episode that the coffee artists were involved in. Another Maluma appeared, who played the match with remarkable strength and after the end of the match ended up exchanging insults with the Argentine fans from his box.

In another video that quickly spread across the networks, the artist from Medellin was seen severely insulting Scaloneta’s followers who were celebrating, and they responded with sarcastic gestures, which further angered the musician. At one point during the crossing, Maluma stood at the window of his location and made provocative movements while his friends tried to calm him down.

Throughout the encounter, Maluma attracted attention and was the focus of the official broadcast cameras of the event on several occasions due to the festive atmosphere that prevailed in his box. But the Colombians’ happiness ended with the final result.