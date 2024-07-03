Colombia vs. Panama: When are they playing and where to watch the 2024 Copa America quarter-final?

Colombiaone of the candidates, and Panamaone of the surprises. Clash is not equal but equally exciting will be presented by Copa America 2024 Quarter Finals.

Led by a recovering James Rodriguez, Colombia reached the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America with great confidence. The coffee farmers, who had been unbeaten for a very long time, played colourful and effective football, securing their classification with victories against Paraguay and Costa Rica and a draw with a very good emotional reaction against Brazil, who had started to beat them and with this partial result they took their first place in the group.

However, the current contender should not be underestimated. Panama caused a surprise by eliminating the United States in the group stage and advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Canaleros They showed a fighting spirit that allowed them to overcome obstacles and achieve great dreams: despite their first loss to Uruguay, they recovered and beat the United States and Bolivia to qualify for the second round.

The duel is expected to be a clash of styles: the talent and hierarchy of Colombia versus the order and discipline of Panama. tricolor Impose your game and advance to the semi-finals? Or not? Canaleros Will they take another blow and continue making history? We’ll get the answer in a match that will be full of emotions and leave one of these two teams with the dream of lifting the Copa America intact.

When is Colombia vs Panama? Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final Match Day and Time

day: Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 6 stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona hour: CDMX: 19:00 United States Eastern Time: 21:00 Argentina: 22:00 Spain: 3:00 -Sunday-



