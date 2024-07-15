Colombia, Copa America 2024 final, live: results, goals and data

“No matter what happens, I can walk out the front door,” Angel Di Maria says tearfully after the match against Canada.

Di Maria knows, if he doesn’t believe, the Copa America final will be his last with the national team. And that, against Colombia, finally opens that great door of the national team through which some retire, when and how they want. For the elect and the victims. For if anything characterizes Fideo’s life with the Albiceleste, it is his talent, but also his suffering.

“I broke the wall,” he tearfully told his family when he won his first title with a major: the 2021 Copa America and the story of breaking that wall, which later allowed him to open that big door to his retirement. Beginning with the U-20s in 2007, he donned the light blue and white for the first time, not to take it off again, at least until the end of the 90 minutes against Colombia.

If it’s not in the finals, it’s not worth it

That seems to be Di Maria’s mantra when scoring with Argentina. Important goals. Targets shouted by voice and something else. Perhaps with soul. Goals worth the headlines.

The first of those scores was not in the senior team, but at the 2008 Beijing Olympics he decided to put his left foot down well in front of the Nigerian goalkeeper. The ball, let it fly and put it over the goalkeeper. 1-0 won the gold medal. In a twist of fate, the assist for that first goal in the final was none other than Lionel Messi.

Continue reading here.