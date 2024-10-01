CNN en Español will broadcast the debate between the candidates for the vice presidency of the United States, organized by CBS.

(press release) – CNN will air the vice presidential debate with CBS on October 1, 2024 at 9pm (Miami time) between Gov. Tim Walls, Kamala Harris’ challenger, and Sen. JD Vance. The network will also provide extensive coverage of the event by a team of CNN en Español correspondents, Juan Carlos López, top political analysts and real-time reports before and after the conflict.

Beginning at 8 p.m. (Miami time), Lopez will present how the two candidates are entering the race, along with what’s happening in New York, Las Vegas and Miami. Likewise, analysts will provide a glimpse into the topics discussed tonight.

A team of CNN en Español reporters, including Maria Santana (Debate HQ) in New York, Gonzalo Alvarado (Democratic HQ) in Las Vegas and Ana Maria Mejia (Republican HQ) in Miami, will provide before-and-after highlights. Discussion.

Political analysts at the table with Juan Carlos Lopez are Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, Republican strategist Al Cardenas, Republican analyst Rocio Velez and University of California, Los Angeles professor Octavio Pescott.

The debate is expected to end at 10:40pm (Miami time). Next, there will be an analysis of the highlights of the event, the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate for the position of Vice President of the United States.

CNN will provide robust coverage of the debate across all digital platforms, with live updates and immediate analysis of Walz and Vance’s responses. Beginning on the day of the debate, viewers will be able to follow minute-by-minute coverage on CNNE.com.

About CNN en Español

