CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?

Zera Pearson July 21, 2024 1 min read

National Electoral Council (CNE) workers and militia members set up a voter registration center in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Rainer Peña R.

After a global failure of several machines containing Microsoft software on Friday, doubts have arisen as to whether such a problem will somehow affect the presidential elections in Venezuela, since the National Electoral Council (CNE) voting machines use the Windows operating system.

“Calm down, calm down. “Although the voting machines are running Windows, the global downfall of Microsoft – due to the Crowdstrike software update – does not in any way affect the voting platform on July 28,” specialized journalist Eugenio Martinez, director of the Center for Photoscope.

“The electoral system operates completely independently of the Internet. The devices transmit via the private CANTV-Movilnet-CNE network. The totalitarian system is also isolated from the outside world,” he stressed.

Similarly, Martinez also noted that “CNE servers are also unaffected because they are not running on the Windows server architecture that is updated with Crowdstrike. One of the strengths of the system is that it is isolated from the commercial internet.”

In the early hours of Friday, an unprecedented computer outage hit, putting airlines, banks and hospitals around the world under scrutiny. The problem was caused by a failed update from Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity firm that partners with Microsoft.

