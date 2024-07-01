Club América wins the Ballon d’Or in Liga MX

Tonight after Club of America Won the Supercopa MX championship against Tigres, and trophies Mexican League Follower The golden ballIn which the best football players for the 2023-2024 season were honored. It is worth noting that the Agelas won championships twice in these two short tournaments, so their presence in these awards was latent.

Who are the winners of Club America?

He was the first to receive the award. Luis Angel Malagon As the winner of the Goalkeeper of the Year category. In many matches in both the regular stage and the French League, the Mexican was a starter for the team in both titles, and for this reason he obtained his starting place in the Mexican national team at the expense of Guillermo Ochoa, but unfortunately, his injury prevented him from being present. On a team call.

The second was for Jonathan Dos Santos As the best defensive midfielder and there is a lot to talk about here because he was a football player he was not considered, but since the arrival of Andre Jardin he has been considered one of the most important elements of the midfield, and one of the most accurate elements in passing. Especially the Mexican players who were able to recover after a difficult period on the bench.

Recognition of Andre Jardine, Who competed with Martin Anselmi for the Best Coach of the Season award and thanks to him not only won the League, Champion of Champions and Mexican Super Cup, but also did so since his arrival and given the team a great opportunity. The joy that they haven’t been able to achieve for years, unites the fans a little more.

Finally, as an addition, Javairo Delrosson He won another award for the best goal of the year, and that was in the 11th round of the 2024 Apertura against Tigres, when the Águilas player scored a goal that surpassed that of Kevin Castañeda, so he won this award. With that, the Azulcrema team won a lot of accolades in this edition of the Liga MX Golden Ball award.