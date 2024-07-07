Closures and cancellations of operations in the Houston area due to Beryl Pass

The Beryl’s trip down the Texas coast They have officials on edge, so they expect operations to be canceled and some venues to close. This is because Beryl is expected to make landfall in our Houston area Sunday night and Monday morning.
Storm surge warnings are in place for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Galveston Beach, Harris Beach and Galveston Islands. as well as wind and rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Currently, several evacuation orders are in place on Houston’s beaches and beaches.
We share with you a list of places and activities that have been canceled due to the passage of this tropical system.
Delayed and canceled services
Garbage disposal in Galveston
Garbage collection service in Galveston will be delayed for a few days due to the passage of Beryl. Other services will continue as usual. They expected Monday’s collection path to cross on Tuesday and Tuesday on Wednesday.
That’s because they expect the trash cans to be blown over by the wind, so they’re asking them not to put them out until Tuesday morning.
Jury in Brazoria County
“Jury Duty” scheduled for July 8 has been canceled.
School districts
Cleveland I.S.T
It is closing its facilities and canceling summer activities, training, workshops and professional development events. Closes Monday, July 8.
Prazosport I.S.T
Also cancels classes this July 8.
Brazosport College
They are canceling classes and activities for this Monday, July 8, including activities at the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center and Kids College for ages 6-8.
Alvin Community College
It announced that it will be closed on Monday, July 8.
College of San Jacinto
It will be closed for operations and activities starting Sunday, July 7 at 7:00pm and ending on Monday, July 8.
Victoria Campus
Cancel activities, events and activities for this Monday, July 8.
College of San Jacinto
Cancel operations on Monday, July 8 and close from Sunday, July 7.
Parks and beaches are closed in Houston
Galveston Island State Park
The bay and beach areas will be closed from 10pm on Saturday 6th July and will continue until Friday 12th July.
San Luis Pass County Park
It will be closed from Sunday night until Wednesday 10 July.
Martin Dice Jr. State Park
It has also implemented a closure protocol for hurricane watches in our region. The park is closed from Saturday to July 14 and those who booked will receive a refund.
Other Related Content:
1/7
Beryl has already hit the Yucatan Peninsula and is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico, but there are expectations of its arrival as it could be as far north as Mexico or as far south as Texas. As of Friday night, the system has become a tropical storm and is expected to remain so through Saturday. However, the forecast shows that it will strengthen into a Category 1 cyclone.
2/7
debt: Gabriel Torres
3/7
debt: Gabriel Torres
Swipe here to continue in the gallery
4/7
debt: Gabriel Torres
5/7
debt: Gabriel Torres
6/7
debt: Gabriel Torres
Swipe here to continue through the gallery
7/7
Here, meteorologist Nellie Carreno explains why Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane earlier this year, with no record.
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a shark during a youth lifesaving camp in Florida.
Trump releases campaign ad for Copa America final in Spanish
A United Airlines flight lost its wheel during takeoff