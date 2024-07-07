Closures and cancellations of operations in the Houston area due to Beryl Pass

The Beryl’s trip down the Texas coast They have officials on edge, so they expect operations to be canceled and some venues to close. This is because Beryl is expected to make landfall in our Houston area Sunday night and Monday morning.

Storm surge warnings are in place for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Galveston Beach, Harris Beach and Galveston Islands. as well as wind and rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Currently, several evacuation orders are in place on Houston’s beaches and beaches.

We share with you a list of places and activities that have been canceled due to the passage of this tropical system.

Delayed and canceled services

Garbage disposal in Galveston

Garbage collection service in Galveston will be delayed for a few days due to the passage of Beryl. Other services will continue as usual. They expected Monday’s collection path to cross on Tuesday and Tuesday on Wednesday.

That’s because they expect the trash cans to be blown over by the wind, so they’re asking them not to put them out until Tuesday morning.

Jury in Brazoria County

“Jury Duty” scheduled for July 8 has been canceled.

School districts

Cleveland I.S.T

It is closing its facilities and canceling summer activities, training, workshops and professional development events. Closes Monday, July 8.

Prazosport I.S.T

Also cancels classes this July 8.

Brazosport College

They are canceling classes and activities for this Monday, July 8, including activities at the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center and Kids College for ages 6-8.

Alvin Community College

It announced that it will be closed on Monday, July 8.

College of San Jacinto

It will be closed for operations and activities starting Sunday, July 7 at 7:00pm and ending on Monday, July 8.

Victoria Campus

Cancel activities, events and activities for this Monday, July 8.

College of San Jacinto

Cancel operations on Monday, July 8 and close from Sunday, July 7.

Parks and beaches are closed in Houston

Galveston Island State Park

The bay and beach areas will be closed from 10pm on Saturday 6th July and will continue until Friday 12th July.

San Luis Pass County Park

It will be closed from Sunday night until Wednesday 10 July.

Martin Dice Jr. State Park

It has also implemented a closure protocol for hurricane watches in our region. The park is closed from Saturday to July 14 and those who booked will receive a refund.

