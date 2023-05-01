Clausura 2023 re-release ready; America and Chivas, in fourth place.

ESPNReading: 4 minutes.

ESPN presents the live playoffs to Liguilla and how the match will be played

In the playoff round opposite End of 2023Highlights duel between blue cross And atlasdue to the closeness enjoyed by both teams in the overall table in the eighth and ninth, respectively, while the champion Pachuca will be measured by saintsAnd Lion against Saint Louis Athletic And tigers Reverse Puebla.

For their part, in the direct qualifying zone, Monterrey, América, Chivas and Toluca are waiting for a quarter-final opponent.

Qualified to the quarter-finals

monterey He rose as the best team in the tournament after 17 dates and finished the season as the leader with 40 points, with a record of thirteen wins, one draw and one loss.

In addition, those led by Viktor Manuel Vucic showed a level of play that allowed them to confirm their presence in the playoffs of the 12th round, in which they won. tigers 0 to 1, and the week before it was announced as a guaranteed first place in the general classification after beating Mazatlan F.C 0 to 2.

after multiplication Juarez 0 to 1 compression Chivas in the rearview mirror, America The championship finished second with 34 points, as a result of nine wins, seven draws, and one setback.

América, who had not set foot in the playoffs since regaining the 2020 Apertura, finished with the same number of points as Chivaswhich did not advance directly to the quarter-finals in the same period, however, the goal difference was in favor of the blue-cream team with 15 against 10 for Rebano.

With a streak of five duels without defeat, Chivas She finished the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Mazatlan F.C It settled in third place, with the same number of points as America but with a lower goal difference.

Since incorporating into the Apertura 2020 playoff round, this was the first time this had happened Chivas He does not get stuck in the middle zone of the general table and gets a direct pass to the quarter-finals. Of those five fights on replays, the Herd only led twice.

With a 3-0 win Necaxa at Nemesio Diez Stadium, Toluca He completed the work and became the fourth live guest on league.

like ChivasIt’s my first time Toluca He remains among the top four since the playoff began, with four appearances in said condition and one more remaining on the edge, having finished 15th in the 2022 Clausura.

It is the most unequal series of duels that will ever take place in a reclassification competition. There were 12 points separated Pachuca to saints In the general table, where Tuzos assume superiority in all areas, in addition to the fact that the Guerreros benefited from Querétaro’s “relegation”, a situation that allowed them to advance to the final stage of Clausura 2023.

The match in the regular phase between the two teams was a sample of Pachuca’s supremacy in the general table. Tuzos defeated 1-4 saintswhich was still managed by Eduardo Ventanes before the arrival of Pablo Rebeto, one afternoon the Guerreros were booed in their home.

The Emerald secured sixth with the win tigers In the last match of the regular stage of the tournament. It surpassed Lyon by 11 points Saint Louis Athletic In the regular phase of Clausura 2023 they will play the only playoff series in which neither team made changes to the bench for all 17 days.

During the regular phase they met on the tenth date at the Nou Camp, the stadium where they will play the qualifiers. Lion won 2-0 on Saint Louis Athletic in an equal duel. Both Vieira’s scores fell into overtime from commitment, with Brian Rubio and Hector Uribe scoring the game’s goals.

Nuevo León finished the regular stage with a setback against him Lion, a match in which he made his best save in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final. He was seventh with 20 units, just five more than those collected by Puebla throughout the 17 days.

Just last Thursday, April 20, in the 16th round of the competition, they met in the regular stage of the competition. As it will be a replay, the match was played at the Estadio Universitario, where tigers won 1-0 on Puebla With explanations by André-Pierre Gignac.

According to what was harvested in the normal stage End of 2023, is the most equal key in complement duels. Only three points separate pass blue and atlas. They both had 22 goals, but the Rogengros surpassed Maquina in goals, with 27 for the people of Guadalajara, compared to 22 for the Cement Workers.

blue cross beats atlas In a normal stage duel. It was the seventh day of Joaquin Moreno’s first coaching match, after the sacking of Raul “Potro” Gutierrez and before the arrival of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti. La Máquina won 1-0 at Estadio Azteca with a score scored by Augusto Lotti in the 76th minute.