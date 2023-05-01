Lyon vs Tigres match summary (3-0). They are already thinking of Concachampions

The tournament is over End of 2023 With the last duel of Day 17 And it was Tigris is crushed by LeonWell, those are the ones UANL They chose to keep their star players and seven youngsters appearing, so they couldn’t the monster.

the green bellies They won 3-0 and stayed in sixth place in the general table with 30 points, while the university students kept 25 points, in the first defeat with. Robert Dante Ciboldi In front, and thus they conclude on the seventh site, for which they will receive Puebla in it re And those Guanajuato to Saint Louis.

Tigris threw the match

Those who Saint Nicholas They were already thinking about it The return of the CONCACAMPION semi-finalswhich is on Wednesday against the same team, as well as their minds on Repechage, so they took this match as a measure.

Still, at first UANL He had two clear arrivals unchecked, and it was Lyon who opened the scoring in the 16th minute, when Jose Alfonso “Banana” Alvarado took off to Juan Pablo Vigon, Jesus Garza and Diego Reyesto take his shot, hit the first post 1-0.

before going to rest, Edward III He failed to prevent the ball from reaching him Joel Campbellwho from the left took a cross to the second place, where Brian Rubio From the head hit him in the mark Javier Sanchezfor defeat Nahuel with 2-0 at 44 minutes

Try Tooth Lopez

The Tigers, though not playing with the stars, were Diego Linez, Dente Lopez and Nico IbanezThese last two, champions of Liga MX in recent tournaments, have been unable to score a bit.

In the 51st minute, Dent Lopez headed in a cross Raymond FulgencioThe ball went over the top, but the Uruguay’s intention to want to be present was clear.

Soon after, bad news came about Leon, because Platano Alvarado was injured And he left the game.

The worst thing for Tigres was that it was 3-0 down at 67 minutes, Jaero Moreno From the right he overcame the defense, infiltrated into it Yael Uribewho shot the goalkeeper despite the corner being almost closed and the mark above Diego Reyes.

Tigress looked like he had the honor, when he was 70′ Rodolfo Cotta Lyon was saved from a wonderful goal by Dent, who encouraged him to shoot from the left, outside the area, a cross, a dangerous ball that was close to being a goal.

In the 77th minute, Nico Lopez recovered a ball at first and although he gave it a lofted pass into the area to Jesus GarzaHe could not cope and missed the opportunity.

The auriazules couldn’t, they made their debut Kenneth Jaime, Sebastian Fierro, Arturo Delgado, Fernando Ordonez, Isaias Galvan, Lionel Prieto and Manuel Aguilar.

Now, Tigres and León are thinking about Wed for Concachampions, remembering that the first leg was for Siboldi 2-1; Then Repechage will come over the weekend.

