Ciutat de les Arts opens its surroundings to the public and extends its visiting hours

Valencia (EFE). The City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia is extending its hours and sessions from April 14-25 at the Science Museum and in Hemisfèric, where the outer perimeter ring has also been opened to the public, and the new exhibition of Igor Mitorai’s sculptures welcomes the visitor. For its part, Oceanogràfic is also extending these days its opening until 8:00 pm with a special schedule until 10:00 pm on Friday, 15 and Saturday, 16, informs the Generalitat.

Among the proposals these days are the Museum of Musical Theater Science for the Theater of Science, an experience in the new “SOS Planet of Science on Stage” workshop, and a walk that surrounds the Dome of the Hemisfèric with its unique views. Also of note is the free-access gallery of Igor Mitoraj, a series of fifteen large bronze sculptures located in various spaces outside the complex.

The exhibition brings together some works of the Polish artist inspired by the concept of broken beauty, pieces similar to those of ancient Roman and Greek culture, fragmentary and with a certain touch of postmodernism, ranging in length from two to five meters. Hemisfèric also celebrates its 24th birthday on Saturday 16 April, in the middle of high season and with an enhanced Easter schedule, sessions set from 11am to 9pm, with great documentaries discovering the era. Earth with Dinosaurs, a journey from the beginning of the universe to Mars or from the Amazon to the oceans.

For children, a 3D animation with “The Enchanted Reef” and “Astromenuts” is programmed for the planetarium of future astronauts (Sundays at 12 noon). For its part, Oceanogràfic de València has prepared a special show for these Easter days so that the visiting public can discover in one day 200 million years through the life of turtles.

The Turtle 2022 campaign displays around 250 specimens of sea, land and freshwater turtles in aquarium facilities, many of which are endangered or at risk of disappearance. In addition, the visit can be supplemented with 4D Cinema for all audiences, dolphin shows or ‘Backstage Tour’ experiences, ‘The Sea in your hands’ or ‘Guided tour’ in which you should know firsthand From the staff point of view the largest aquarium in Europe.