Comecyt announces 2023 Postgraduate Science Abroad Scholarships

The Mexican Council of Science and Technology (Comecyt) has officially launched the call for the Edomex 2022 International Scholarship Program, Promotion II, through which it seeks to support Mexican academics and professionals who are about to start full-time master’s or master’s studies. Full confrontation programs in educational institutions abroad.

Through this scholarship, financial support of up to 20,000 pesos per month, as well as annual cash support of up to 300,000 pesos for the payment of tuition fees, is granted with the aim of contributing to the social and economic improvement of students.

This program is especially for those who are furthering their academic training in areas such as Mathematics and Physics; medical and health sciences; engineering; biotechnology and agricultural sciences, as well as chemistry and biology.

This maintenance grant covers 1 to 12 months, also depending on Comecyt’s budget.

Among the requirements are that you are a resident of the state of Mexico; be no more than 35 years old as of December 31, 2023; Not be a direct beneficiary of any other social development program or federal, state, or municipal scholarship awarding financial support.

In addition, you must have an overall GPA of at least 8.5 in the immediately previous degree; Certify English language proficiency and submit required information to Comecyt HR Training Support.

Applicants must submit the application along with relevant documents while this call is valid through the online system, which is available at the following link: https://comecyt.edomex.gob.mx/beca-internacional-edomex.