Christina Applegate gets emotional over the applause she received during her reappearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Christina Applegate received a standing ovation after returning to the Emmy Awards

Christina Applegate She attended the Emmy Awards in a velvet dress designed by Christian Soriano, The look was accompanied by a cane resulting from his battle with multiple sclerosis, a disease that was diagnosed in 2021. During the ceremony, he leaned on the presenter’s arm. Anthony Anderson He was deeply impressed by the audience's reception while on stage.

“Thank you so much. Oh my god, you guys are completely holding me back by standing up. It's okay…this body isn't Ozembek's.”“We don't have to applaud every time I do something,” Christina announced, prompting laughter from the shortlisted guests. She also added: “We don't have to applaud every time I do something.”

Christina Applegate joked about her figure during her Emmy Awards presentation (Reuters)/Mario Anzoni

Christina was responsible for presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which she won for the third time this awards season. Ayo Edbury For his work in The bear.

The 52-year-old actress was also nominated for an Emmy Award for her participation in the popular series. Dead to meBut the award was given to Quinta Bronson to Abbott Elementary.

Applegate He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021 while filming the third season of the series Dead to me. This disease could affect his balance, which affected his ability to work on screen. In her latest appearance on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards, Applegate He explained that he had no plans to continue acting, due to his increasingly limited physical abilities.

The actress conducted an interview with diverse Days before the awards ceremony, he details how sclerosis has affected his lifestyle.

“I gained 40 pounds due to inactivity and medications, and I didn't look or feel like myself. At some point, I was able to distance myself from myself and realize how beautiful television is. All the scenes I wasn't in were so much fun to see and experience for the first time.

As for what the future holds for Applegate, she admitted that she has no intention of returning to recording groups, but she is not ruling out the idea “Do a lot of voiceovers to earn some money to make sure my daughter gets fed and we get home.”