January 17, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Emotional moments left behind by the return of the Emmy Awards

Emotional moments left behind by the return of the Emmy Awards

Lane Skeldon January 16, 2024 2 min read

Among the most emotional moments he left behind Amy's back She was Applause for Matthew Perry as he honors deceased figures Last year while it was ringing i'll be there for youAn anthem for lovers friends.

Moreover, the British musician Elton John becomes the 19th EGOTas those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award throughout their careers are known.

Recognition from the American Television Academy was what he had been missing, and today he received it in the category of Best Special in a Variety Program for the closing ceremony of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team's stadium tour broadcast on Disney+ in November 2022.

  1. Elton John wins Emmy and achieves rare EGOT status

  2. Quinta Bronson and the cast of “The Bear” receive their first Emmys

  3. In pictures: Elegance dominates the Emmy Awards carpet

There was also great applause for The appearance of Christina Applegate, who has been battling multiple sclerosis for more than three yearsand unexpected meetings of the crew of famous series such as Cheers also Gray's Anatomy.

The 76th Emmys will be held in September this year, and a revamped picture of the shortlist of nominees is expected, as series like Succession It has come to an end and other titles such as White lotus They won't arrive in time to make their next delivery.

In pictures: Elegance dominates the Emmy Awards carpet
29 the pictures
The awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in television, is held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Alfredo Adam enters the reality show with an ace up his sleeve for victory

January 17, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Christina Applegate gets emotional over the applause she received during her reappearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards

January 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“No matter where you come from, leaving means achieving something.”

January 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

New York added 2 for MLB 2024

January 17, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

A fossilized grasshopper nest discovered in Oregon could be one of its kind

January 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

What is known about the disappearance of two Navy SEALs during a mission in the Gulf of Aden?

January 17, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Costco is testing a new store entry system

January 17, 2024 Zera Pearson