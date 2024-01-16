Emotional moments left behind by the return of the Emmy Awards

Among the most emotional moments he left behind Amy's back She was Applause for Matthew Perry as he honors deceased figures Last year while it was ringing i'll be there for youAn anthem for lovers friends.

Moreover, the British musician Elton John becomes the 19th EGOTas those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award throughout their careers are known.

Recognition from the American Television Academy was what he had been missing, and today he received it in the category of Best Special in a Variety Program for the closing ceremony of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team's stadium tour broadcast on Disney+ in November 2022.

Elton John wins Emmy and achieves rare EGOT status Quinta Bronson and the cast of “The Bear” receive their first Emmys In pictures: Elegance dominates the Emmy Awards carpet

There was also great applause for The appearance of Christina Applegate, who has been battling multiple sclerosis for more than three yearsand unexpected meetings of the crew of famous series such as Cheers also Gray's Anatomy.

The 76th Emmys will be held in September this year, and a revamped picture of the shortlist of nominees is expected, as series like Succession It has come to an end and other titles such as White lotus They won't arrive in time to make their next delivery.