Christian Nodal meets Johnny Depp and they stand together

Christian Aqdi He had a very special encounter during his trip to Tuscany, Italy, after raising the name of Mexico after singing at the celebration of his 30th anniversary. Andrea BocelliThe “Botella after Bottle” singer is still on tour in Europe, and while he’s touring cities singing, his parents are also taking the opportunity to visit some places on the continent.

In fact, they were this weekend. Christie’s necklace And her husband who accompanied the Mexican to the event at the Teatro del Silenzio, where other celebrities such as Isabel Pantoja, Tiziano Ferro And Placido Domingo.

Also among the guests were Johnny DeppWhich some compared to Al-Aqdi when he showed his new look Without a tattoo on his face, of course the singer did not miss the opportunity to welcome him.

On her Instagram account, in her boyfriend Angela Aguilarwho returned to the United States to reunite with his family and continue his “Jaripeo to the bones” tour, participated in a photo gallery alongside the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, showing that they really do look alike.

in it mail Christian simply put several com.emojis Referring to the pirate theme, leaving others to come to their own conclusions. In addition to sharing similar physical characteristics, they were also united by their style, as they wore similar clothing.

Depp wore black straight-cut pants with white stripes, completed with black shoes, a beige shirt with a tie on the side and a polo collar, in addition to sunglasses and a black hat.

For his part, Nodal showed off his new style in a Terra-colored outfit that also featured long boots and straight pants but in a sandy color, and a loose shirt with a deep V-neck that left the tattoos on his chest visible, as well as the cross-necklace chain that he usually wears almost all the time.

Although the Mexican did not say more about how the meeting went, the actor appears in the photos with a big smile on his face while greeting Nodal, so it seems that they had a nice coexistence.

And also in a video clip he shared Christie’s necklacewho recently explained why he has not yet introduced Angela Aguilar as his daughter-in-law, you can see how the two artists greet each other with a hug.

