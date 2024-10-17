Chivas: What do we know about the candidates for the position of technical director?

As Repanho prepares to face Pachuca with Arturo Ortega on the bench, the board is looking for Fernando Gago’s replacement.

Mexico–Directives Chivas He continues to rapidly search for his next manager and among the final candidates is the Spaniard in his eyes Quique Setien.

After the sudden departure of the Argentine Fernando Gago, Chivas He intends to have as soon as possible the coach who can lead the red and white team to the Liguilla for the title.

So he took on the task of searching Europe for his next leader and people close to the company environment. Quique SetienHe confirmed espn That the council he presides over Amore Vergara He looked up former club strategist Bassem Real Betis and Barcelonaamong other Spanish groups.

Chivas will face Pachuca with an interim coach. Imago7

Quique Setien He’s been free since he left VillarrealThis is the team he joined in October 2022 and was dismissed almost a year later, after obtaining three points out of a possible 12 in the first 4 rounds of the league. Spanish League.

Did they rule out Van Gaal?

On the other hand, this portal was also able to identify people close to the Dutch coach, Louis van Gaalwhich Chivas Investigation of the 73-year-old coach.

As we remember, the former coach of teams such as Ajax, Bayern Munich and Barcelona himself, among other European clubs, took over the leadership of the Netherlands national team in the last World Cup, from which he resigned after falling again and for the second time. World Cup in a row, against a team Argentina In the quarter-finals, on penalties (4-3), after the match ended in a goalless draw with two goals.

Louis van Gaal He recently announced that he is fighting his toughest competitor: prostate cancer.

We must remember that names Gerardo Espinosa and Robert Dante Ciboldihas been managed in practice since the issuance of Fernando Gagoas potential candidates to take over the artistic direction of Guadalajara. However, the board has not said anything publicly regarding his next coach.

At the same time, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They continue to work on the orders of Arturo Ortega, and it is expected that this will be done after they fall into the hands of Arturo Ortega. America In a friendly match with the interim coach, he leads the team against PachucaNext Saturday, when the 2024 inaugural tournament in the Mexican League resumes, after the FIFA deadline.

They analyze changes in routing

The sources commented on espn That team owner Amore VergaraDissatisfied with those in charge of the sports project: Fran Perez and Juan Carlos Martinezby going out Fernando Gago For the institution.

Because of this situation, its continuity is under analysis, therefore Chivas He could start a new project to conclude the Spaniards’ phase in the herd.

Fran Perez and Juan Carlos Martinez They are continuing to do their job and are looking for a new outside strategist, as they still have 14 months left on their contract at Guadalajara. However, they both have doors open to go into Saudi football Fernando HierroTherefore, the possibility of them resigning from their positions at the end of the tournament is not excluded.

(Information from Jesús Bernal was used in this report)