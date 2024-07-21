Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024

the Chivas They added their second Apertura 2024 win to their tally. Beat Mazatlan 2-0with which Fernando Ruben Gago’s team became positive in a positive way thanks to the goals. Kid Coil Based on Armando Gonzalez.

In front of more than 35,000 fans at Akron Stadium, the Sacred Flock put on a good performance on home soil, complemented by some great saves from the goalkeeper. Raul Rangel Guadalajara team reaches 7 points in the Mexican League break due to the arrival of the League Cup.

The Cañoneros, for their part, They still don’t win with Victor Manuel VucetichThree defeats and a draw put them at the bottom of the tournament.

The duel started with options in both goals. In the first minutes, Alain Mouzo tried to enable Javier Hernandez With a good cross from the right, but the pearl of the Pacific defense prevented the ball from reaching the Rojiblanco striker.

Mazatlán responded with a Raul Meraz strike in the 13th minute with a powerful shot that went over the top. In the 19th minute, Luis Amarilla received it inside the penalty area, took it down on his chest, cut it back and fired it into the goal, with Fernando Gonzalez able to keep it out.

Chicharito tried to pass the ball to Fernando Gonzalez in the 22nd minute but the ball went wide.

Before the break, in the 45th minute, Coyle made way on the left side for CH14, who controlled the ball.He killed him with his head and Hugo Gonzalez saved him with his feet. The first half ended in a 0-0 draw.

These were the goals of the Chivas vs. Mazatlan match.

At the beginning of the second half, the red and white magic began. Coyle scored a wonderful goal in the 51st minute.The Californian made it 1-0 when he received the ball, took out two opponents and He hit him hard and very high. To beat Hugo González and thus put Chivas in the lead.

Coyle himself tried to make the second with the same manufacture at 54 minutes, but to no avail now.

The Cañoneros had two options in the next minutes and Rangel kept them. Jose Coleman took advantage of a mistake by “Oso” Gonzalez and stood in front of “Tala” and the goalkeeper responded bravely To avoid the goal, the same situation at minute 70 when the same Paraguayan left the ball to Foel Bárcenas and the rescue glove appeared again.

Guadalajara The score was 2-0 in the 79th minute through Armando Gonzalez.Who scored his second goal of the tournament by blocking a free kick from Victor Guzman.

And Fidel Barajas still in the last part puts the ball on the crossbar in another ChivasWho scored 3 more important points in the Apertura 2024.