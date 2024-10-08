Chivas vs. Atlas: The referees committee reveals audio recordings of the controversial goal in Clásico Tapatio

the Referees Committee It was announced through a report circulated on social media that the play takes place between Rivaldo Lozano and Gilberto Sepulveda. There was an attack by the Atlas player on the Chivas defenderthe same play that led to the first goal that night in El Clásico Tapatio.

He indicated in the report presented through the Referees Committee’s account that the corresponding thing is for the referees to invite the midfielder to return to the VAR technology to review the play in order to punish the violation committed by Rivaldo Lozano and Thus avoiding the goal that put Rugginigro’s team ahead on the scoreboard.

“Following this incomplete review, it was indicated to the on-field referees that they could continue the match. What is consistent with this procedure is that the VAR referees invite the central referee to an on-field review and then penalize an offense by the Atlas Club striker.

They highlight this in the report both Video Assistant Referee Like the central arbiter, they were not interested in the journey he had made for him Rivaldo Lush On the Guadalajara footballer, a violation for which Roggengro’s goal had to be penalized.

At the end of the video The sound is heard as the VAR assistant and the center agree that the Chivas player committed the offense first on the Atlas playerWithout realizing that there is a journey on the ground level for the Rogenigro player.

“The Chivas player puts his arm on his shoulder, as the assistant says, and also as the referee says, that there is a struggle with the player, for the same reason, he tries to catch him and never picks him up, on the contrary, he tries to hold on because the other puts his arm on him first and they both hold on.

“There is no error at any time on the Atlas playerIf there is a mistake, it is the Guadalajara player, because first he puts his arm on him, they both suffer, first the one from Atlas puts his arm on him from Chivas.”

