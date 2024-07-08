Chivas: Message from ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez after boos in Flock match

After the Chivas vs Toluca match, Javier Hernández used his social networks to address the Ribaño fans.

The start of the 2024 Liga MX Apertura has not been ideal for Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.During Chivas’ match against Toluca, Chicharito made several mistakes that led to the red and white fans booing him. These failures at the Akron stadium were a sad start for the experienced striker.

after the match, Chicharito used his social networks to address Chivas fans.He posted three photos from the match against Toluca on his Instagram account, and accompanied the photos with a message. In this text, He expressed his regret for the goalless draw and expressed his gratitude for the support he received from “Chifaharmanos”..

“Very grateful to wear these colours. It was not the result we wanted but we are starting to add on at home. There are two very important visits coming up so we will prepare in the best way to face them. Thank you Chivahermanos for the always great support.”

Regarding the Chivas calendar, The team will face many challenges in the coming weeks.After hosting Toluca in the first round, they will visit Xolos de Tijuana on Friday, July 12. Then, on Tuesday, July 16, they will face Querétaro at La Corregidora, and on Saturday, July 20, they will host Mazatlán at the Akron Stadium.

Accordingly, Chivas will make their debut in the League Cup.Their first match in this tournament will be against the San Jose Earthquakes on July 27. With these commitments, the team will seek to improve its performance and achieve better results in the 2024 inaugural tournament.

