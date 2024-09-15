Chiquinquirá Delgado speaks candidly about the cosmetic treatments she has undergone





Chiquinquirá Delgado isn’t afraid to be honest when talking about the beauty treatments she’s tried and how they’ve impacted her life.

by Opinion

Venezuela elects a president, get all the information about the elections by subscribing now

During a conversation on the YouTube show “Desiguales Todos Opinamos,” Delgado joined Miguel Castellanos and Polito Tropical to talk about trending cosmetic procedures. They also discussed cosmetic procedures and the potential risks involved, as well as revealing if they regret any of them.

As for her favorite treatments, she listed less invasive ones like laser, radiofrequency, and ultrasound. “There are so many devices!” she exclaimed. Although Chikenkira admitted that she flirts and enjoys taking care of her appearance, she also made it clear that she has never resorted to Botox. “I’ve never had Botox,” she declared, explaining that she has chosen a healthier, more natural lifestyle.

According to Delgado, she has decided to avoid toxins in her personal care routine, including Botox. “A while ago, I decided to live a cleaner life, with non-toxic products, non-toxic skin products, and eating unprocessed foods,” she revealed. However, he admitted that he wouldn’t rule out using it in the future. “It’s a very personal decision, and I’m not saying that in 20 years I won’t need it and I will,” he added.

Did you put on bubbles?

During the conversation, the Venezuelan reflected on how the public often assumes that any physical change is the result of surgery, even though it may be completely natural.

“It’s become fashionable to have bubbles, but I’ve had them my whole life,” she joked, referring to the constant rumors she faces about her figure.

Read more at Opinion