September 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Chiquinquirá Delgado speaks candidly about the cosmetic treatments she has undergone

Chiquinquirá Delgado speaks candidly about the cosmetic treatments she has undergone

Lane Skeldon September 15, 2024 2 min read


Chiquinquirá Delgado returns as host of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila: La Revancha” who visited the house of “Despierta América” to announce the return of the contestants who were in service on the reality show Credit: Meznivel

Chiquinquirá Delgado isn’t afraid to be honest when talking about the beauty treatments she’s tried and how they’ve impacted her life.

by Opinion

During a conversation on the YouTube show “Desiguales Todos Opinamos,” Delgado joined Miguel Castellanos and Polito Tropical to talk about trending cosmetic procedures. They also discussed cosmetic procedures and the potential risks involved, as well as revealing if they regret any of them.

As for her favorite treatments, she listed less invasive ones like laser, radiofrequency, and ultrasound. “There are so many devices!” she exclaimed. Although Chikenkira admitted that she flirts and enjoys taking care of her appearance, she also made it clear that she has never resorted to Botox. “I’ve never had Botox,” she declared, explaining that she has chosen a healthier, more natural lifestyle.

According to Delgado, she has decided to avoid toxins in her personal care routine, including Botox. “A while ago, I decided to live a cleaner life, with non-toxic products, non-toxic skin products, and eating unprocessed foods,” she revealed. However, he admitted that he wouldn’t rule out using it in the future. “It’s a very personal decision, and I’m not saying that in 20 years I won’t need it and I will,” he added.

Did you put on bubbles?

During the conversation, the Venezuelan reflected on how the public often assumes that any physical change is the result of surgery, even though it may be completely natural.

“It’s become fashionable to have bubbles, but I’ve had them my whole life,” she joked, referring to the constant rumors she faces about her figure.

See also  Angela Aguilar could have a partner, because of the photo she shared!

Read more at Opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Did They Work It Out? Featherweight’s Ex-Girlfriend Brags About Him, Calls Him Unfaithful | First Half
2 min read

Did They Work It Out? Featherweight’s Ex-Girlfriend Brags About Him, Calls Him Unfaithful | First Half

September 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Perry Farrell hits guitarist Dave Navarro and causes unprecedented chaos on stage
2 min read

Perry Farrell hits guitarist Dave Navarro and causes unprecedented chaos on stage

September 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Chocolate was arrested for the thousandth time in Miami.
2 min read

Chocolate was arrested for the thousandth time in Miami.

August 29, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

These could be the penalties imposed on Camila Fernandez for changing the lyrics of the national anthem in the “El Canelo” fight
3 min read

These could be the penalties imposed on Camila Fernandez for changing the lyrics of the national anthem in the “El Canelo” fight

September 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Will astronauts stuck in space vote in the US presidential election?
3 min read

Will astronauts stuck in space vote in the US presidential election?

September 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Puerto Rican Olga Gonzalez-Zanabria, NASA’s highest-ranking Latina to invent the International Space Station’s superbatteries
7 min read

Puerto Rican Olga Gonzalez-Zanabria, NASA’s highest-ranking Latina to invent the International Space Station’s superbatteries

September 15, 2024 Winston Hale
Nike outlet sells stylish leather sneakers like loafers, which will make you forget about Converse.
2 min read

Nike outlet sells stylish leather sneakers like loafers, which will make you forget about Converse.

September 15, 2024 Zera Pearson