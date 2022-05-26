Chinese | Where is the 192 meter deep forest in China? | Discovery | Forest | Asian | Species | World | We go

South China An unprecedented discovery was made when scientists at the Karst Geological Institute of Chinese Geology discovered a sinking depth of 192 meters. In the mysterious place there are 40 meters tall trees and a variety of plants.

George Wayne, executive director of the National Cave and Karst Research Institute (NCKRI) in the United States, told LiveScience that the area is in China. “It has a karst landscape that is prone to dramatic sinkholes and other world caves.”

In southern China, scientists discovered a deep sinking depth of 192 meters. Photo: Xinhua via AFP

In addition, the expert explained to the aforementioned portal, these deep sinks are formed due to rain, which widens the cracks in the ground and creates more pronounced tunnels and voids where more vegetation grows over the years.

It is noteworthy that on May 6, a team of researchers descended to the depths of the sinkhole, through three entrances to the cave, which is 306 meters long and 150 meters wide.

In southern China, scientists discovered a deep sinking depth of 192 meters. Photo: Xinhua via AFP

Where was it found?

It is located in Lei County, south of Guangxi Juan Autonomous Region China . This place is known for offering incredible landscapes The vast diversity of plants unknown to science, where nearly 30 sinkholes have been found. In 2017, UNESCO declared the area a World Heritage Site.

“I would not be surprised to learn that there are species in these caves that have not yet been scientifically reported or described.”Sen. Lex, chairman of the study group, commented on the findings in a recent press release.