China and South Africa call for a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine | the momento.net

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa –

The Chinese and South African authorities have called for a negotiated solution to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022 at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The two sides agreed that dialogue and negotiation is the only possible way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, and they will insist on promoting peace and talks to play a constructive role in the political solution to the issue,” a joint statement said. Beijing has welcomed the peace working group of the African delegation.

The document was shared when Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Johannesburg to participate in the BRICS summit, where he held a bilateral meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, to exchange views on the relationship between the two countries and regional and international issues. “common interest”.

Xi and Ramaphosa agreed to “continue to strengthen cooperation in international affairs and multilateral institutions, jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its heart,” rely on international law, safeguard the rights and interests of developing countries, and respect patriotism. Sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that his Chinese counterpart’s visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the South African president took the opportunity to thank “the support and friendship China has extended to us as we rebuild.” and transform our country after the devastation of apartheid.”

The two countries reaffirmed their cooperation on various issues, highlighting the commercial and vital aspect, while stressing that China is the largest trading partner of South Africa and the latter is the largest trading partner of the Asian giant on the African continent.









