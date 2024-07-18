Children and youth from La Guaira enhance their scientific knowledge during a visit to the Science Education Center.

A group of children and youth from the Ararat Christian Church of the parish of Orimari, La Guaira State, enhanced their scientific knowledge after a visit to the Science Education Center.

In this activity, which is part of the scientific path promoted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, young people explored the center’s various cabins dedicated to biodiversity, space sciences, communications and artificial intelligence.

The youth also learned the basic principles of electronics and interacted with robots in the Mega Robotics Nucleus located at the center.

They also learned about biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics laboratories, where they enhanced their knowledge in these areas of basic science by conducting scientific experiments.

The activities are part of the great mission of Science, Technology and Innovation “Dr. Humberto Fernández Morán”, promoted by President Nicolás Maduro, to awaken the passion of young people for science and technology, and encourage them to become the innovators of the future in the country.

With information from Fundacite La Guaira