Chicharito to miss Chivas vs Cruz Azul match due to injury

The Rojiblancos forward has suffered again with muscle problems and will now miss the clash in the country’s capital.

SFor Javier Hernandez, the situation began to take on dramatic dimensions. Every time Chivas de Guadalajara will play as visitors and it is announced again that he is injured again due to muscle problems in the match against Leon, where he returned after two months out of action, so he will not play against Cruz Azul in the ninth round this Saturday.

The Holy Flock issued a statement to inform that Chicharito Hernandez is feeling some discomfort due to this. They will prevent him from making a trip to the country’s capital where they will face La Maquina on September 21, in their second visit to CDMX in a week, Since the previous Saturday they played the national classic.

“The Directorate of Sports Sciences of the Guadalajara Sports Club presents a report on the condition of Javier Hernández, “Who reported pain in his left leg at the end of the match against Lyon last Wednesday at Akron Stadium.”

“Javier Hernandez suffered a muscle injury to his left biceps femoris, which occurred during a play where the landing was not ideal after receiving contact on the back.“His recovery period will be subject to compliance with a comprehensive work program, which takes into account the recovery period from the injury and Javier’s physical rehabilitation until he reaches the optimal level,” the Guadalajara club published on its official portal.

Chicharito has played half of the games so far this season. Photo: IMAGO7

Chicharito Hernandez’s injuries in Apertura 2024

Hernandez Balcázar ended the first half of 2024 by playing in the semi-final against America. There was confidence that with a good pre-season he could prepare physically for this new competition, but the truth is that he had worse consistency than in his first season at Chivas.

After the fourth round, Chicharito was injured and had to work separately for two months until he was able to see action against Leon the previous Wednesday, however he suffered again and according to some reports Unofficially, he will be out for two to three weeks, meaning he will return on the 12th or 13th, near the end of the regular season.