Cheque Bombo calls out enemies of Venezuelans for his harsh comments on the population

Host of the programs “Hoy Día” and “En Casa con Telemundo”, Cheeky Pompom, He got into a violent fight with one of his Venezuelan followers. On his social networks through a live broadcast, where he shouted strong comments to the Creole population.

The controversial Dominican was in the comfort of her home broadcasting on her Instagram account and talking about The situation in VenezuelaWhen a user threatened to kill me Cheeky Pompom Since the influencer also does not remain silent towards anyone, she attacked. However, it was a private opinion that sparked a wave of comments against him due to the generalization in his words.

“I’m not in Venezuela, my love, You in Venezuela do and do not do with your people“, He said. This puzzled many Creoles, who responded angrily to Cheque’s controversial remark.

“Queen, if you have a conflict with a Venezuelan woman, look her up and that’s it, but please don’t generalize.”is one of the comments that has the most public support. On the other hand, other people claim that everything was taken out of context due to a driving force. telemundo host.

He also challenged the girl to tell him things face to face if she dared, and in addition, he explained that they were in the United States and could quickly file a lawsuit. Complaint against him for threatening to kill To find where he is. “That doesn’t bother me much because I get your message and we go to the police and find you.” He pointed out.

After this fight Cheeky Pompom Continue to him He lives Without any news.

say goodbye to a friend

The broadcaster recently said goodbye to her beloved partner, Daniel Arenaswho retired from the “Hoy Día” space a few days ago. The last broadcast in which the former anchor appeared alongside Dominicans Penelope Menchaca and Gabriel Coronel, left a void in the hearts of viewers who enjoyed the best entertainment news.