Checo Perez and another racing disaster: P17 at Silverstone

Checo and Red Bull complete another poor weekend and the pressure is on

Mexican pilot Formula 1 Chico Perez, He finished 17th. British Grand Prixseason 12 date.

Czech Perez I started from the waiting lane after Red Bull It was decided to make changes to the power unit, as Checo had been poorly rated the previous day and would start 19th. The organisation considered it appropriate to penalise him and start with a new engine from the back.

He made his first stint on a hard tyre and quickly moved up to 16th, where he hit the wall imposed on him by Hass -Again Has- Kevin MagnussenChico moved to 15th place when Kevin died. Daniel Ricciardo The man from Guadalajara did the same thing to the Australian, but then disaster struck. Red Bull.

Checo Perez and Red Bull were not aware of their decisions in the pits at Silverstone. EFE / EPA / Andrew Boyes / Paul

The rain was a great cheerleader for the afternoon at Silverstone. Nobody knew exactly when it would arrive and how hard it would be, we just knew that at some point it would fall on the track and change everything. Well Red BullWhen he saw that his pilot was stuck in traffic, he decided to get ahead of things and called Czech Perez To put on a set of intermediate tyres for the rain. The problem was that the rain did not respond. Checo complained over the radio that the track was “too dry”.

This ruined his second stint in contention and left him marginalised in the back. The decision was so disastrous that he ended up one lap behind the race leader, completely out, and unable to catch the leader, not even a point or two that seemed realistic.

So Checo spent the rest of the race navigating the track completing lap after lap until he was called into the pits a few laps before the finish to try and set the fastest lap and claim that point. But even that didn’t work because Ferrari He also asked Sainz to put one last set of red on him and set the fastest lap, which he did.

Dry weekend for Czech Perez in Silverstone And continue Hungary In two weeks. The path that Red Bull It won’t be the most preferred. The guy from Guadalajara will go for it. Hungary With the slogan of returning to his best levels, a goal that he has not achieved after six attempts, and the competitors and the season are advancing.