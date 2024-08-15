Chavismo repeats its old strategy before the opposition march: it will take to the streets on the same day to celebrate the fake victory

First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello (EFE/Rayner Peña R.)

First Vice President of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado’s hairannounced this Wednesday that Next Saturday, Chavismo will march. To continueCelebrating the victory of the Bolivarian Revolution“In relation to the presidential elections in which the electoral authorities announced Nicolas Maduro.

“On Saturday we will take to the streets to march throughout Venezuela.“We will take to the streets to continue celebrating the victory of the Bolivarian Revolution,” the deputy said.

Cabello stressed that the opposition majority, which also called for demonstrations on Saturday, will not be able to defeat Chavismo.

He added: “Look for us, we will deceive you, interpret it as you wish, but here the farce (joke) ends, take your responsibility and we will take our responsibility.”

The Chavista leader did not provide further details about the call for this demonstration.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s largest opposition coalition – Democratic Unity Platform (PUD) – Called A Global protest on Saturday, August 17 in more than 100 citiesIn defense of the truth, referring to the victory he insists he has achieved. Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia In the July 28 elections, against Maduro, who was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council.

Diosdado Cabello holds up a picture of Hugo Chavez at a campaign event for Nicolas Maduro (Reuters/Maxwell Briceño)

during They demand respect for the “results of July 28”which the UDF relies on based on “83.5%” of the records it claims to have collected thanks to witnesses and members of polling stations, according to which its standard-bearer defeated Maduro by a large margin.

This protest, also inside Venezuela, was called for last Saturday. Gonzalez Urrutia And his main supporter is the former MP Maria Corina Machado.

The National Electoral Commission, which says it was hit by a cyber attack on voting day, Detailed results have not yet been published. To confirm Maduro’s victory, a silence that was questioned by many countries and organizations, including the Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the elections.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and candidate Edmundo González Urrutia (EFE/Henry Chirinos)

In another matter, the President of Panama issued, Jose Raul MolinoAnd his American counterpart, Joe BidenThis Wednesday, we agreed to look for “The common solution“To the crisis caused by the electoral fraud witnessed by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, according to a statement from the Panamanian presidency.

The official statement issued by Panama said that the two leaders “held a telephone conversation this afternoon for approximately 11 minutes, during which they also committed to finding a common solution to the crisis in Venezuela.”

In that phone conversation they discussed other topics such as: Migration crisisBiden described the Panamanian president as a “great partner” (great ally) of the United States, and stressed that the Panamanian president’s personality “stands out” in the region.

Biden, according to the Panamanian statement, acknowledged “Panama’s leadership and its president in the search for A.” The solution to the Venezuela crisisWhile thanking President Molino for Panama’s role in the dialogue framework, Organization of American States (Organization of American States) and the United Nations.

“Panama has a very large historical debt with Venezuela.“Mollino reminded his American counterpart.

Panama was one of 17 governments that voted on July 31 at the Organization of American States in favor of a resolution calling on the Venezuelan regime to “immediately” publish the resolution. Venezuelan Election Minutes This did not flourish.

(With information from EFE)