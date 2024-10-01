2024-10-01
Barcelona They recovered from defeat in Monaco and beat Young Boys 5-0 in the second round of the tournament UEFA Champions League. Lewandowski (8′ and 51′) He scored two goals in the win.
They made many others Rafinha (34′), Inigo Martinez (37′) and an own goal. With this victory, the culé team added its first three points in the league stage and ranks ninth.
Jump to the top spot Borussia Dortmund Who won 7-1 in Luis Palma Celtic. The Germans add 6 points And in this match he stood out Karim Adeyemi With a trio.
As for what surprises and is close to Dortmund, it is the Prestois Stadium. The French team has the same number of units (6) after its victory over Red Bull Salzburg (4-0) outside its stadium.
Another team with 6 points is Leverkusen, who defeated Milan at home and put them in trouble, since they lost their first match in the league stage to Liverpool.
Arsenal beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 and added four goals, just like City and Inter, who defeated their current rivals, Sloan Bratislava and Red Star respectively.
-Results of the second round of the Champions League-
Red Bull Salzburg – Prestois Stadium (0-4)
Stuttgart – Sparta Prague (1-1)
Dortmund – Celtic (7-1)
PSV Eindhoven – Sporting Lisbon (1-1)
Slovan Bratislava – City (0-4)
Barcelona – Young Boys (5-0)
Leverkusen – Milan (1-0)
Inter – Red Star (4-0)
Arsenal – Paris Saint-Germain (2-0)
– UEFA Champions League standings –
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Jose Iglesias equalizes a five-goal rally in New York (+Video)
The decision taken by Andres Iniesta that he will announce in Barcelona at the age of 40: “Welcome to my future”
Javier Aguirre summons Mexico to attend the FIFA match