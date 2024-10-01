Champions League standings

2024-10-01



Barcelona They recovered from defeat in Monaco and beat Young Boys 5-0 in the second round of the tournament UEFA Champions League. Lewandowski (8′ and 51′) He scored two goals in the win.

They made many others Rafinha (34′), Inigo Martinez (37′) and an own goal. With this victory, the culé team added its first three points in the league stage and ranks ninth.

Jump to the top spot Borussia Dortmund Who won 7-1 in Luis Palma Celtic. The Germans add 6 points And in this match he stood out Karim Adeyemi With a trio.