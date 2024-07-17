Cesar Vallejo has issued a strong statement about what happened to Paolo Guerrero in the match against Alianza Lima.

Amidst the conflicting opinions on the true situation between Cesar Vallejo and Paolo Guerrero, the Poeta team issued a strong statement to its fans.

Cesar Vallejo talks about what happened with Paolo Guerrero before the Alianza Lima. | The libero formation

The Universidad César Vallejo has issued an official statement regarding Paolo Guerrero’s decision to refuse to play against Alianza Lima in the Clausura 2024 tournament last Tuesday, July 16, against the Trujillos team. They issued a strong statement. on social media to determine their final position on this controversial issue.

First of all, he expressed his regret for the situation that made national news, arguing that The 40-year-old striker failed to do his job. He was given the opportunity to present his defence last Monday. “In the aforementioned match, incidents occurred regarding our player José Paolo Guerrero, who, by refusing to comply with the instructions of our coach, violated the internal regulations regarding the fulfillment of his obligations as a worker. For this reason, on Monday, July, we were notified by the number 15 to be resolved in accordance with the provisions of the club’s internal regulations.”you read.

Statement from Cesar Vallejo regarding Paolo Guerrero. Photo: UCV.

Paolo wants to leave Cesar Vallejo

The Poita team revealed that Guerrero wants to end his relationship with them unilaterally, which is why the Trujillo board of directors sent him his commitments so that he does not end up being affected by financial sanctions with his sponsors. “We know that the player has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to unilaterally terminate his contract, so, as required, the corresponding commitments were sent to him last night so that he would not be affected. With contractual sanctions, among them, with the sponsors who have full confidence in this sporting project.”“, detail.

UCV will take action on what happened with Guerrero.

In addition to denying that the 40-year-old footballer had asked UCV not to continue wearing the team’s orange jersey ahead of the Copa America, he was vocal in declaring that the actions he had They will be taken with respect for Peruvian laws and FIFA statutes so as not to violate their rights and institutional objectives..

“In this sense, Club César Vallejo will govern its actions based on and in strict respect of current national legislation, as well as the FIFA regulations. Consequently, we specify that these procedures seek to give priority to respect for the institution, as well as respect for its institutional objectives in relation to any event or fact that has occurred.”“, detail.

Cesar Vallejo hopes Guerrero impasse can be resolved

Finally, César Vallejo expressed his hope that the impasse with the Peruvian national team’s all-time top scorer will be resolved as soon as possible, and that while that happens, Guerrero will continue to train at Villa Poeta, the club’s sports facilities in Trujillo. It should be noted that since Monday he has been doing it alone in the afternoon.

Paolo Guerrero trains alone with Cesar Vallejo. Photo: Gualbero.

What happened between Paolo Guerrero and Cesar Vallejo?

to Minute 72 of the match between UCV and Alianza LimaCoach Guillermo Salas called up Paolo Guerrero to put him on the field looking for a win as the score was tied 2-2 at the time. However, the footballer himself refused to follow the instructions of “Chicho” and go to play, a situation that upset the entire “Poita” club. The reason for this decision was that he had options to reach Alianza Lima.