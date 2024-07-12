July 12, 2024

Central Bank warns of fake videos on social media promoting investment platform

July 12, 2024

The Central Bank warned this afternoon that videos circulating on social networks, filmed using digital technology, which reproduce a speech in the voice of the Central Bank, are false and do not correspond to the decisions of the Monetary Council or the Governor of the Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, about a supposed new investment platform for the institution.

The Monetary Authority stated in a memo sent to the media that these videos seek to create false expectations among the general public, and seek to create a state of uncertainty in the economic field, especially in the financial sector, and harm the bank’s reputation.

“The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic denies the information contained in the above videos and recommends that, if you receive a message regardless of its source and you have doubts about its authenticity, ignore it and report it to the competent authorities,” the entity maintains.

The Bank reiterated that all its rulings are announced to the public through its website www.bancentral.gov.do, its official accounts on social media networks and the national press.

