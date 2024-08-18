Carolina Sandoval suffers major health scare

It was a tough time for them. Carolina SandovalBut as a communications professional, he knew how to hide it in front of the cameras.

In front of his television and network audiences, he always puts on his best face, exuding as much positivity and enthusiasm as possible. What little did he know was that recently, there was something that had her heart racing.

A very sensitive health issue that worried the broadcaster, as she was cooperating with her. Sit down who can!

Carolina Sandoval.

YouTube / Desperta America



In fact, it was on his show where he narrated everything he had experienced in the last days.

“What I’m going to say is known only to our executive producer. A few weeks ago, a woman, like my colleagues, chose, out of necessity in your view, and vanity in another’s view, to have implants on two of her breasts,” he said, still in shock. “Sometimes, I get news from the last mammogram that no one wants to get.”

One of those calls that takes your breath away and makes you look back on your whole life. “While I was in Spain, I received emergency messages saying that I needed to have a mammogram again because there were small particles that needed to be checked,” he added.

There was a possibility that breast cancer was present, so repeated tests and a biopsy ruled out the suspicions and confirmed her good health. “Thank God, everything came back negative.”

That’s why he encouraged people, especially women, to “not go into the operating room to please anyone” for breast augmentation or surgery that could have negative consequences for their health.