Carolina Sandoval jumps onto Spanish TV and turns heads

vacation Carolina Sandoval In Spain, they came to an end, but the driver made the most of every moment of these days in the country that adopted him.

In addition to walking through its streets, taking your little one with you. Amalia Victoria Going to a summer camp, receiving visits from great friends and enjoying the culinary arts, the Venezuelan took another step on a professional level.

She was a guest star on a Spanish TV show! In addition, Carolina surprised this Sunday by appearing on the most watched show of the weekend.

its name party He is from Telecinco network. With his presenter Emma Garcia The rest of his colleagues talked about the last hour of celebrities like Shakira Participate in a discussion about open relationships.

Not to mention the dance that spread with the rest of his colleagues on social media.

Once again, Carolina, dressed in bright pink and smiling from ear to ear, did her best, wowing the audience there and at home, as she talked to them about papaya and advocated for cellulite.

It’s his last day in Madrid, because this Monday he will return to the small screen in Miami and to his chair. Sit down who can! It comes with amazing and exclusive surprises to tell you, for the first time and from a first person perspective, what is happening in your life.

She said: “From my mouth you will know about selling the house, if I get divorced or stay married and you will discover several things that happen in my life,” leaving her followers with honey on their lips and wanting more.