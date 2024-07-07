July 8, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carolina Sandoval jumps onto Spanish TV and turns heads

Lane Skeldon July 7, 2024 2 min read

vacation Carolina Sandoval In Spain, they came to an end, but the driver made the most of every moment of these days in the country that adopted him.

In addition to walking through its streets, taking your little one with you. Amalia Victoria Going to a summer camp, receiving visits from great friends and enjoying the culinary arts, the Venezuelan took another step on a professional level.

She was a guest star on a Spanish TV show! In addition, Carolina surprised this Sunday by appearing on the most watched show of the weekend.

Carolina Sandoval.

AG / Carolina Sandoval


its name party He is from Telecinco network. With his presenter Emma Garcia The rest of his colleagues talked about the last hour of celebrities like Shakira Participate in a discussion about open relationships.

Not to mention the dance that spread with the rest of his colleagues on social media.

Once again, Carolina, dressed in bright pink and smiling from ear to ear, did her best, wowing the audience there and at home, as she talked to them about papaya and advocated for cellulite.

If you don’t want to miss a thing, sign up for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are up to, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

It’s his last day in Madrid, because this Monday he will return to the small screen in Miami and to his chair. Sit down who can! It comes with amazing and exclusive surprises to tell you, for the first time and from a first person perspective, what is happening in your life.

She said: “From my mouth you will know about selling the house, if I get divorced or stay married and you will discover several things that happen in my life,” leaving her followers with honey on their lips and wanting more.

See also  Ester Expósito and 6 bikinis with which she stole looks and sighs on social networks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Deadpool and Wolverine First Reviews: ‘On Par With Avengers’

July 8, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

These are the three signs that will be inundated with a lot of energy starting July 7 thanks to the 7-7 portal.

July 8, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

‘Joker 2’ Director Praises Lady Gaga’s Performance: ‘It Will Blow Your Mind’

July 7, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Samsung workers strike for higher wages

July 8, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Deadpool and Wolverine First Reviews: ‘On Par With Avengers’

July 8, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

UAI engineering and science students will participate in the international physics conference

July 8, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Who is Cesar Ramos? The referee for Colombia vs Uruguay | Colombia National Team

July 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis