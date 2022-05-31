Carol J’s sister raised the temperature in her pajamas

Catherine Giraldo She is the half-sister of Carol J The one who knew how to gain her fan base, and who follows her every step of the way. He currently has over 130,000 followers on his Instagram account and over 8,000 on TikTok. In addition, with her own store in Colombia called Cerbatana, she was able to attract more followers.

On her part, her sister Carol J He continues to tour different parts of the world. Last Friday and Saturday, he gave two shows at the Movistar Arena in Argentina and broke down in tears on stage when he realized his fans had prepared a surprise for him. “Sorry, I didn’t see that. They showed. There are bits of paper all over the plaza,” he began.

When the phrase “We feel good about you” was read on each tag Carol J He sang his hit “Ocean”. The artist said: “Argentina, they have shown something terrible. They have never done anything like it in my life, that is, everyone, wherever I look, has little pieces of paper. Real, they are Chimba, they showed it.” .

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

in the last hours, Catherine She shared a nine-photo session, in which she is seen standing at different angles wearing short white pajamas with a print of little pigs. Additionally, he accompanied his homely look with orange leggings-style stockings that protected his leg from knee to ankle.

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

“I couldn’t choose! So I uploaded them all! Which is your favourite? Sister asked Carol J for his fans. The post exceeded 2,900 likes and 70 comments. “Eight was my favourite,” “I loved number 6!” And “My beautiful and beautiful queen, you are a beautiful woman, little kisses” were just some of them.