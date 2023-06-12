Ninel Conde leaves little to the imagination when flaunting her natural body

Ninel Conde He witnesses a remarkable professional gift as he prepares to tour different countries on the continent. One of them is Brazil where the Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico-born singer will be holding two concerts in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

on his official account instagramAnd Ninel Conde He made a series of posts that wowed his followers everywhere. The first of these was shared on her feed, and it consists of a video where the famous Mexican can be seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a silver miniskirt.

Donned by the talented regional Aztec singer, this look not only enhanced her stunning beauty, but also her natural physique. At 46 years old Ninel Conde He showed that the passing of the years suits him nicely as he is in excellent, well-balanced physique.

While in the famous stories of social network From the camera Ninel Conde She shared a photo from Miami where she can be seen wearing a pastel color dress that stunned her followers. The famous Mexican singer once showed off the good results she got with her exercise routine.

Ninel Conde conquers with her majestic image.

in the latest versions Ninel Conde Presented to his followers on the cover of Hawks magazine. She was this month’s June cover. In addition to conquering everyone with her photo productions, the gorgeous Aztec spoke about her career and upcoming projects.

