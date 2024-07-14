July 14, 2024

Carmen Villalobos receives the “best birthday present”!

Lane Skeldon July 14, 2024 2 min read

Every day is a celebration for Carmen Villalobos And he announces it every morning and every early morning to go to work. Top Chef VIP 3 (Telemundo).

There’s no shortage of dancing, high-fives or smiles to start the day. But this July 13 is a very special day for the Colombian actress, as she celebrates her 41st birthday.

And to celebrate it in style, the next protagonist My heart insistslived one of the most exciting and happiest moments of his life. He received a priceless gift that he showed to his 22.5 million+ followers on Instagram.

Carmen Villalobos and her boyfriend Frederick Oldenburg.

IG / Carmen Villalobos


After shooting in the kitchen this week, Carmen packed her bags and headed to a unique destination she’s always wanted to visit. Best of all, it was hand in hand with her great partners. Her boyfriend Frederick OldenburgHis mother Betty Barrios And his best friends who are family.

“I have wanted to come to Cusco for a long time and see Machu Picchu and one day after my birthday, I am so grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to come with the best combo in the world! My mom, my girlfriend, my friends who have become family… That’s it, it’s the best birthday present,” she wrote enthusiastically.

The photos show their arrival in Peru, where they were welcomed with the utmost affection. Carmen showed through several photos the charming corners of the country, its dances, its cuisine, its train journey through nature and her trip to the historic sanctuary.

A complete celebration of life that will leave wonderful memories etched in your mind and heart. Congratulations!

See also  Emotional reunion in 'The Office': John Krasinski and Steve Carell meet again in a new movie

